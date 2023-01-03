Intel Core i5 13500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1628 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +24%
1857
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +48%
20689
13998
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +21%
4025
3338
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +14%
30424
26612
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +13%
1836
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +38%
13010
9457
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i5-13500
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
