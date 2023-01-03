Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500 or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i5 13500
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
Intel Core i5 13500
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 13500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1628 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +24%
1857
Ryzen 7 5700X
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +48%
20689
Ryzen 7 5700X
13998
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +21%
4025
Ryzen 7 5700X
3338
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +14%
30424
Ryzen 7 5700X
26612
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +13%
1836
Ryzen 7 5700X
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +38%
13010
Ryzen 7 5700X
9457
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i5-13500 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 154 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12400 vs Core i5 13500
2. Core i5 13600K vs Core i5 13500
3. Core i5 12500 vs Core i5 13500
4. Core i5 13400 vs Core i5 13500
5. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 7 5700X
6. Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 7 5700X
7. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 5700X
8. Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5700X
9. Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 7 5700X
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i5 13500?
EnglishРусский