Intel Core i5 13500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 19.6 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1875
Ryzen 7 7700X +7%
2014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +6%
20977
19873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4048
Ryzen 7 7700X +6%
4291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30767
Ryzen 7 7700X +19%
36721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14455
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-13500
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
