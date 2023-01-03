Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500H or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500H vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i5 13500H
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i5 13500H
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +18%
1790
M1 Pro
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +16%
13982
M1 Pro
12039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
3637
M1 Pro +5%
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +10%
24051
M1 Pro
21842
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
1719
M1 Pro +2%
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H
10989
M1 Pro +13%
12416
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i5-13500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 10
Total Threads 16 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 95 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 2048
TMUs 40 128
ROPs 20 64
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13500H vs i7 1360P
2. Intel Core i5 13500H vs i5 13420H
3. Intel Core i5 13500H vs i7 12700H
4. Intel Core i5 13500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
5. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i9 13900K
6. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i7 13700K
7. Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
8. Apple M1 Pro vs M2 Pro
9. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i7 12700H
10. Apple M1 Pro vs Intel Core i9 12900K
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i5 13500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский