Intel Core i5 13500H vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
48
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
90
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +18%
1790
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +16%
13982
12039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3637
M1 Pro +5%
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +10%
24051
21842
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1719
M1 Pro +2%
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10989
M1 Pro +13%
12416
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i5-13500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|95 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|2048
|TMUs
|40
|128
|ROPs
|20
|64
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
