We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1721 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H +14%
1815
Apple M2
1592
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +62%
14163
Apple M2
8748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
3675
Apple M2 +9%
4024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +55%
24132
Apple M2
15533
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500H
1735
Apple M2 +12%
1941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +23%
11104
Apple M2
9018
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-13500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i5 13500H?
