We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 46% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 15 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +26%
2000
Apple M2
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +167%
23410
Apple M2
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +5%
4229
Apple M2
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +149%
38329
Apple M2
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +4%
2018
Apple M2
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +81%
16338
Apple M2
9028
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i5-13600K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i5 13600K?
