Intel Core i5 13600K vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 46% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +26%
2000
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +167%
23410
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +5%
4229
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +149%
38329
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +4%
2018
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +81%
16338
9028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
