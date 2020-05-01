Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 10700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10700K
4923
Ryzen 7 5800X +23%
6035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 389 USD 449 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10700K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7 10700K?
