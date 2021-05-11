Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i7 10750H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10750H

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 10750H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1174 points
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 2, 2020
Launch price 395 USD 395 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-11800H i7-10750H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 11800H?
