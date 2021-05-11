Intel Core i7 11800H vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1174 points
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +77%
4920
2777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12718
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +33%
1592
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +59%
9059
5689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
