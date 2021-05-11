Intel Core i7 11850H vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
- Around 358.4 GB/s (700%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 11850H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1606 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1537
M1 Max +1%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12351
M1 Max +2%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3290
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1610
M1 Max +12%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8880
M1 Max +44%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|-
|Model number
|i7-11850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21-25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
12 (30%)
28 (70%)
Total votes: 40