We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1195G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1574 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
1506
Apple M2 +4%
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5906
Apple M2 +45%
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
3031
Apple M2 +32%
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
10944
Apple M2 +39%
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
1573
Apple M2 +21%
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1195G7
5321
Apple M2 +68%
8927
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1195G7 and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released June 8, 2021 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1195G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.3-2.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 13-29x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1195G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 1195G7?
