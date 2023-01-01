Intel Core i7 1195G7 vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1195G7 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1574 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1506
Apple M2 +4%
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5906
Apple M2 +45%
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3031
Apple M2 +32%
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10944
Apple M2 +39%
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1573
Apple M2 +21%
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5321
Apple M2 +68%
8927
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|June 8, 2021
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-1195G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13-29x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
