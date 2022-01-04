Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12650H vs Apple M2

Intel Core i7 12650H
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i7 12650H
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +14%
1783
Apple M2
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +58%
13777
Apple M2
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H
3732
Apple M2 +10%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +65%
24437
Apple M2
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H
1775
Apple M2 +9%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +26%
11177
Apple M2
8901
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i7-12650H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 512 1024
TMUs 32 64
ROPs 16 32
Execution Units 64 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 12650H?
