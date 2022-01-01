Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1737 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1885
Ryzen 5 7600X +4%
1954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +31%
19878
15218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3959
Ryzen 5 7600X +6%
4200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +9%
31356
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1742
Ryzen 5 7600X +24%
2159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +15%
13179
11495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
