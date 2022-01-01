Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1737 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
19878
Core i5 13600K +18%
23410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
31356
Core i5 13600K +22%
38329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700
1742
Core i5 13600K +16%
2018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700
13179
Core i5 13600K +24%
16338
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i7-12700 i5-13600K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 12 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

