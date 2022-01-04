Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 12700H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1340 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +138%
18584
Apple M1
7796
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H
1342
Apple M1 +31%
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +15%
11142
Apple M1
9671
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +54%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 12700H?
