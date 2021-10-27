Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1627 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +28%
1968
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +92%
23042
11988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +16%
1916
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +80%
15016
8360
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
