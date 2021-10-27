Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 12700H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1340 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1935
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +24%
23097
18584
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3917
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +53%
2050
1342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +28%
14279
11142
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
