Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700K or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 12700H

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 12700H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2045 vs 1340 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +24%
23097
Core i7 12700H
18584
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +28%
14279
Core i7 12700H
11142
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12700K i7-12700H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 12 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H +117%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 10600K or Core i7 12700K
2. Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i7 12700K
3. Core i5 11600K or Core i7 12700K
4. Core i9 11900K or Core i7 12700K
5. Core i9 12900K or Core i7 12700K
6. Ryzen 9 5900HX or Core i7 12700H
7. Apple M1 or Core i7 12700H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i7 12700K?
EnglishРусский