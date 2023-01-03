Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1355U or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1355U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i7 1355U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i7 1355U
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1355U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1355U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1711 vs 1422 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +28%
1743
Ryzen 5 5625U
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +20%
1702
Ryzen 5 5625U
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +42%
8358
Ryzen 5 5625U
5877
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1355U and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i7-1355U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1355U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1255U and Core i7 1355U
2. Core i5 1345U and Core i7 1355U
3. Core i7 1165G7 and Ryzen 5 5625U
4. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 5625U
5. Core i5 1235U and Ryzen 5 5625U
6. Core i7 1255U and Ryzen 5 5625U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i7 1355U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский