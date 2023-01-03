Intel Core i7 1355U vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1711 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +11%
1764
1589
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +3%
8952
8676
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4028
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15528
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1721
Apple M2 +12%
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8478
Apple M2 +6%
8990
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
