Intel Core i7 1360P vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1360P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
89
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
63
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +17%
1754
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +59%
12330
7754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +2%
1782
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +46%
11255
7734
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i7-1360P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|14 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1360P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
