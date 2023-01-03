Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1360P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +17%
1754
Apple M1
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +59%
12330
Apple M1
7754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +2%
1782
Apple M1
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +46%
11255
Apple M1
7734
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 14 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1360P?
