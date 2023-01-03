Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +24%
1885
M1 Pro
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +1%
12185
M1 Pro
12066
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P
3755
M1 Pro +1%
3799
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
21203
M1 Pro +3%
21943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +3%
1813
M1 Pro
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
10640
M1 Pro +17%
12501
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 10
Total Threads 16 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 2048
TMUs 48 128
ROPs 24 64
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

