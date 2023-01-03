Intel Core i7 1360P vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
55
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +24%
1885
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +1%
12185
12066
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3755
M1 Pro +1%
3799
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21203
M1 Pro +3%
21943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +3%
1813
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10640
M1 Pro +17%
12501
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i7-1360P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|2048
|TMUs
|48
|128
|ROPs
|24
|64
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1360P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3