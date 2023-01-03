Intel Core i7 13620H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13620H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +17%
1813
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +9%
15977
14603
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3262
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23641
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +8%
1730
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +5%
10459
9920
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i7-13620H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|45 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|16
|32
|Execution Units
|64
|12
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13620H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
