Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 12650H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12650H with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +5%
1851
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +14%
16195
14168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24608
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +5%
1874
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +19%
13230
11113
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|i7-12650H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|115 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13