Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Core i7 12650H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 12650H

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
Intel Core i7 12650H
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 12650H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12650H with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12650H and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +14%
16195
Core i7 12650H
14168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +19%
13230
Core i7 12650H
11113
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 12650H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13700H i7-12650H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 10
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W 115 W
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 64
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page Intel Core i7 12650H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel Core i7 12650H
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Intel Core i7 12650H
3. Intel Core i7 12700H and Intel Core i7 12650H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i7 12650H
5. Intel Core i7 13700HX and Intel Core i7 13700H
6. Intel Core i7 12700H and Intel Core i7 13700H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and Intel Core i7 13700H
8. Intel Core i7 1360P and Intel Core i7 13700H
9. Apple M2 and Intel Core i7 13700H
10. Intel Core i5 13500H and Intel Core i7 13700H
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12650H or i7 13700H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский