Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1558
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23912
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +9%
1770
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +30%
13104
10076
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|December 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
