We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700HX with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 13700HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1866 vs 1623 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +56%
22979
Ryzen 7 6800H
14729
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +62%
16283
Ryzen 7 6800H
10034
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700HX and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i7-13700HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP7
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

