Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1279 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +55%
2079
Ryzen 7 3700X
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +150%
30442
Ryzen 7 3700X
12160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +67%
4428
Ryzen 7 3700X
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +107%
46705
Ryzen 7 3700X
22535
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +66%
2119
Ryzen 7 3700X
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +149%
20887
Ryzen 7 3700X
8372
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11700K or Intel Core i7 13700K
2. Intel Core i7 12700K or Intel Core i7 13700K
3. Intel Core i9 13900K or Intel Core i7 13700K
4. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7 13700K
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
7. Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 13700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский