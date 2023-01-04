Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1370P or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1370P vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 1370P
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 1370P
Apple M1

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1370P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1370P
1729
Apple M1 +3%
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P +33%
10346
Apple M1
7775
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1370P and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-1370P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 19x -
L1 Cache - 192K (per core)
L2 Cache - 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 28 W 14 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1370P
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1370P official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1370P?
