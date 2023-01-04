Intel Core i7 1370P vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
89
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7822
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3748
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14335
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1729
Apple M1 +3%
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P +33%
10346
7775
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i7-1370P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|28 W
|14 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1370P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
