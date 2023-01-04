Intel Core i7 1370P vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1370P – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1724 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1595
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8725
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4043
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15511
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1732
Apple M2 +12%
1940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P +15%
10311
8988
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i7-1370P
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1