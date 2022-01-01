Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700 or Core i7 12700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 6700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later
  • Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1007 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700
1064
Core i7 12700 +76%
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
4866
Core i7 12700 +232%
16134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700
2321
Core i7 12700 +71%
3968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
8127
Core i7 12700 +291%
31754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700
1010
Core i7 12700 +80%
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
3966
Core i7 12700 +220%
12709
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700 and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-6700 i7-12700
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 4 12
Threads 8 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 6700
n/a
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700 official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

