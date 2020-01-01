Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 1 year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
445
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2660
Core i5 10400 +21%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2514
Core i5 10400 +4%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11255
Core i5 10400 +12%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +2%
1091
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5211
Core i5 10400 +14%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
