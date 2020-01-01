Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10750H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Core i7 10750H +8%
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2693
Core i7 10750H +2%
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Core i7 10750H +9%
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11445
Core i7 10750H +12%
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i7 10750H +9%
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5287
Core i7 10750H +5%
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
