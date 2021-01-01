Intel Core i7 9750H vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 163 GB/s (390%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1072 points
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 30 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1119
M1 Pro +38%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6967
M1 Pro +77%
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2542
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1077
M1 Pro +64%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5465
M1 Pro +134%
12785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|2048
|TMUs
|24
|128
|ROPs
|3
|64
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
