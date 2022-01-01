Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10850K or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10850K vs i5 13600K

Intel Core i9 10850K
VS
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i9 10850K
Intel Core i5 13600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1306 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K
15670
Core i5 13600K +49%
23410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K
22940
Core i5 13600K +67%
38329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K
10719
Core i5 13600K +52%
16338
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 27, 2020 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-10850K i5-13600K
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10850K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600K or i9 10850K?
