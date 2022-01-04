Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i9 12900H
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +19%
1915
M2 Pro
1616
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +17%
16648
M2 Pro
14232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H
1865
M2 Pro +6%
1968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
12730
M2 Pro +10%
14060
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
3. Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
4. Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Intel Core i9 12900H vs Intel Core i9 12900HK
6. Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M1 Max
7. Apple M2 Pro vs Intel Core i7 12700H
8. Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M2
9. Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
10. Apple M2 Pro vs Intel Core i5 12600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i9 12900H?
EnglishРусский