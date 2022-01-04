Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 12900HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1665 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +24%
1937
Apple M2
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +109%
18258
Apple M2
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK
3718
Apple M2 +11%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +94%
28678
Apple M2
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK
1658
Apple M2 +17%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +52%
13547
Apple M2
8901
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i9-12900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i9 12900HK?
