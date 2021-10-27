Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 12700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +3%
2034
1968
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +20%
27650
23042
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +6%
2024
1916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +23%
18539
15016
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
17 (23.6%)
55 (76.4%)
Total votes: 72