Intel Core i9 13900H vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H +26%
1943
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +60%
19508
12170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H +5%
1855
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +17%
14682
12548
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|2048
|TMUs
|48
|128
|ROPs
|24
|64
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
