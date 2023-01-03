Intel Core i9 13900H vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H +22%
1942
1593
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +125%
19554
8674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4030
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1857
Apple M2 +5%
1943
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +62%
14612
9027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
