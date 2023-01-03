Intel Core i9 13900H vs i7 13700H VS Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i7 13700H We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H against the 2.4 GHz i7 13700H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13700H and 13900H Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900H and i7 13700H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Model number i9-13900H i7-13700H Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz Total Total Cores 14 14 Total Threads 20 20 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 24x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744 TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 115 W 115 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 24 24 Execution Units 96 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 13900H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i7 13700H 1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 13900H official page Intel Core i7 13700H official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 28