We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13900HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2025 vs 1785 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +33%
2068
M1 Max
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +127%
28172
M1 Max
12422
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +14%
2043
M1 Max
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +64%
20952
M1 Max
12739
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HX and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i9-13900HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 2
E-Threads 16 2
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 32 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 16 256
ROPs 8 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i9 13900HX?
