Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs Apple M1

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i9 13900K
Apple M1

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Around 21.35 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1759 points
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +50%
2275
Apple M1
1517
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +407%
39529
Apple M1
7799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +26%
4728
Apple M1
3763
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +313%
59400
Apple M1
14366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +30%
2281
Apple M1
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +211%
24232
Apple M1
7789
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 24 8
Threads 32 8
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
2. Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 10900K
3. Intel Core i9 13900K and i5 13600K
4. Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
5. Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 13900KF
6. Apple M1 and Intel Core i5 1135G7
7. Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Apple M1 and Intel Core i5 12600K
9. Apple M1 and Intel Core i5 1235U
10. Apple M1 and Intel Core i5 1240P

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский