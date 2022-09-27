Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +48%
2275
M1 Pro
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +224%
39529
M1 Pro
12188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +23%
4728
M1 Pro
3838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +167%
59400
M1 Pro
22211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +28%
2281
M1 Pro
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +94%
24232
M1 Pro
12506
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 24 10
Threads 32 10
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 13900K?
