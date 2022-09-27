Intel Core i9 13900K vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
86
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
93
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1772 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 60 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +28%
1924
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +49%
35490
23747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3884
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +20%
2131
1771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23602
23646
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|APL1106/APL1W06
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|24
|20
|Threads
|32
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|48MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|8192
|TMUs
|16
|512
|ROPs
|8
|256
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
