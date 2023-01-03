Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or M2 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs Apple M2 Ultra

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
Apple M2 Ultra
Intel Core i9 13980HX
Apple M2 Ultra

We compared two 24-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +30%
2211
M2 Ultra
1698
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +15%
31321
M2 Ultra
27348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +6%
2105
M2 Ultra
1986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX
20469
M2 Ultra +37%
28016
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and Apple M2 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 May 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-13980HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 24
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 64MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 134 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 60 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W -
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 192 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
6 (46.2%)
7 (53.8%)
Total votes: 13

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 13980HX vs Core i9 13900H
2. Core i9 13980HX vs Ryzen 9 7945HX
3. Core i9 13980HX vs M2 Max
4. Core i9 13980HX vs Core i9 13900HX
5. Core i9 13980HX vs Core i7 13700H
6. M2 Ultra vs M1 Ultra
7. M2 Ultra vs M2 Max
8. M2 Ultra vs Core i9 13900K
9. M2 Ultra vs Ryzen 9 7945HX
10. M2 Ultra vs Core i9 13900HX
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Ultra or Intel Core i9 13980HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский