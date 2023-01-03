Intel Core i9 13980HX vs Apple M2 Ultra
We compared two 24-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
90
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
- Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +30%
2211
1698
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +15%
31321
27348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +6%
2105
1986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
20469
M2 Ultra +37%
28016
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|24
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|64MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|134 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|60 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|192 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
