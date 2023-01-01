Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Around 163.2 GB/s (392%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1277 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
M2 Pro +24%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12352
M2 Pro +20%
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
M2 Pro +41%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18464
M2 Pro +43%
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
M2 Pro +56%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
M2 Pro +77%
14922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|95 W
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|2432
|TMUs
|24
|152
|ROPs
|3
|76
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
