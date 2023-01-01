Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i9 9900K
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
  • Around 163.2 GB/s (392%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1277 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1340
M2 Pro +24%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12352
M2 Pro +20%
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2919
M2 Pro +41%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18464
M2 Pro +43%
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1271
M2 Pro +56%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8452
M2 Pro +77%
14922
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 8, 2018 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-9900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
TDP 95 W 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 192 2432
TMUs 24 152
ROPs 3 76
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 9900K vs Ryzen 9 7900X
2. Core i9 9900K vs Core i7 13700K
3. Core i9 9900K vs Core i9 13900K
4. Core i9 9900K vs Apple M1
5. M2 Pro vs Core i7 13700K
6. M2 Pro vs M1 Pro
7. M2 Pro vs Apple M1
8. M2 Pro vs M1 Max
9. M2 Pro vs Core i9 13900K
10. M2 Pro vs Core i9 12900HK
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i9 9900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский