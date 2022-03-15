Home > Ryzen 5 5500: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Ryzen 5 5500 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7984

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released March 15, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Cezanne
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0

Сompetitors

Comments

