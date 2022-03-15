AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 5500 VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review General overview and comparison of the processors Power Efficiency The efficiency score of electricity consumption Ryzen 5 5600 75 Ryzen 5 5500 75 NanoReview Final Score Generic CPU rating Ryzen 5 5600 86 Ryzen 5 5500 86

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500 and 5600 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 5500

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Cezanne Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 90°C 90°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -