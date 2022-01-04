Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
54
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1468 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1712
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3594
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19770
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +15%
1693
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +4%
8325
8034
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
