AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
588
572
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4332
Ryzen 5 5600G +4%
4511
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3332
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21984
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8139
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
