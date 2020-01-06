Home > Ryzen 7 5700U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Ryzen 7 5700U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6284

Specifications

Ryzen 7 5700U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 6, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 2
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Comments

