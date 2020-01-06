AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Ryzen 7 5700U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6284
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16