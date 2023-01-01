Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 7530U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1478 vs 1178 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
1272
Ryzen 5 7530U +14%
1447
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
1181
Ryzen 5 7530U +26%
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 (Lucienne) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 10-25 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 32 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

