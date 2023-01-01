AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 7530U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1478 vs 1178 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1272
Ryzen 5 7530U +14%
1447
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9114
Ryzen 5 7530U +3%
9380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2612
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15959
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Ryzen 5 7530U +26%
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6232
Ryzen 5 7530U +6%
6592
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|10-25 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|128
|TMUs
|32
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
