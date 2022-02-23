Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 1178 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
1260
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5463
Ryzen 7 5700U +65%
9016
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +38%
3605
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12507
Ryzen 7 5700U +29%
16125
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +23%
1448
1175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3799
Ryzen 7 5700U +62%
6165
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1